The Big bite by teriyakih
Photo 559

The Big bite

I tried to test myself with a 10 mile hike this weekend. It ended the hike was really a 12+ mile loop that covers two mountain peaks. Had I to do it again, I would only hit the first peak, but It was a good hike!
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Teriyaki

@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
153% complete

View this month »

