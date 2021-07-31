Previous
Next
a little leaf by teriyakih
Photo 562

a little leaf

sadly I never got this one to focus just the way that I wanted, but you can get the idea of what it might look like at f10 or so.
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

Teriyaki

@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
153% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise