Photo 569
Gardel Clamidia
The stupid vine is taking over everything. But the flowers are pretty.
14th August 2021
14th Aug 21
0
0
Teriyaki
@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity.
569
photos
79
followers
86
following
155% complete
View this month »
562
563
564
565
566
567
568
569
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
14th August 2021 11:26am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
