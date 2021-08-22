Sign up
Photo 573
And then there was one more
Went for a cat drinking fountain, came back with another cat. Now to get cranky house car used to it.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
1
1
Teriyaki
@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
Carole G
ace
Oh, how could you resist. Good luck with the socialisation. Took us months to get our two on friendly terms.
August 23rd, 2021
