Greening up by teriyakih
Photo 668

Greening up

I have been on a trip lately and am filling on some of what I have been doing. Ends up that a laptop is really nice while on the road.... else I end up with a backlog.
30th May 2022 30th May 22

Teriyaki

@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
183% complete

