Photo 692
Through the mist \ Dying light
fog is so depressing to experience in person, but so magic to use in photos....
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
0
0
Teriyaki
@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
Views
6
365
NIKON D500
12th September 2022 5:30pm
