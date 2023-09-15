Previous
Rain incoming by teriyakih
Photo 727

Rain incoming

15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Teriyaki

@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
199% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Glad I was the first to see this one, it is quite good. That accent light on the mountain is a great highlight. Hope you did not have to wait too long to get this shot, but if you did, I certainly would be proud of the result.
September 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise