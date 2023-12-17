Previous
As the fog rolls away by teriyakih
Photo 738

As the fog rolls away

I managed to get out after being sick for the last month and a half, and forced a hike in freezing fog, it was fantastic!
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Teriyaki

@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
202% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
Wow -- glad to see you are feeling better, but what a strenuous way to come back! Beautiful scene!
December 18th, 2023  
Teriyaki
@taffy I figured that I am at the point now that I need strenuous work outs to kick start my regaining my strength.
December 18th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice!
December 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise