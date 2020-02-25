Previous
The promise of new douglas firs by theredcamera
46 / 365

The promise of new douglas firs

Took this with my zoom lens and am please with the sharp pine cone. The wider aperture made for nice blurring of the needles in foreground and behind. Also, very little editing required.
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Elena Arquero

@theredcamera
I love expressing my creativity through photography and want to challenge my self through taking photos and editing them. Also really enjoy seeing other's works...
