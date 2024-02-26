Previous
Lemons in compote by theredcamera
Photo 1093

Lemons in compote

High contrast for last week of Flash of Red



Taking advantage of evening streaming light
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
2024---> More photography, more artistic endeavors, more postings....
299% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Wonderful light on this image
February 26th, 2024  
Babs ace
Gorgeous lighting and composition
February 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise