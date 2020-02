These are my sweet husband's hands; they can comfort a dog, cradle an infant and just about fix anything. They also do a wonderful job of serving coffee.Photographing hands, at work or play, was my "Push Yourself" challenge from @randystreat I was somewhat challenged in that I wanted the photo to tell a story. I don't know if the photo accomplished that with out my narrative....This was a fun exercise and I look forward to Kathy's answer to my challenge.