Dalmatian Horse by theredcamera
69 / 365

Dalmatian Horse

Spotted this guy and his friends and had to turn the car around to capture him. Never seen a Paint with these markings.
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Elena Arquero

@theredcamera
I love expressing my creativity through photography and want to challenge my self through taking photos and editing them. Also really enjoy seeing other's works...
