Frothier; True decadence

This frothier is one of my favorite kitchen tools. It came with a sailboat! HaHa, found it in the drawer after we bought the boat, nice surprise. This "macro" shot of my kitchen appliance was my Get-Pushed assignment this week. It was a fun project seeing mundane items in a new light. I used my 18-55mm kit lens and it does pretty well with detail and short DOF. Not a real up close, though.