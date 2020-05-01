Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
101 / 365
Spanish Olives still life
This is my Get-Pushed assignment this week: a still life with a lighting effect. The sunlight was coming so beautifully through the port hole window in my galley. I think direct light emphasizes the subject very nicely.
1st May 2020
1st May 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elena Arquero
@theredcamera
I love expressing my creativity through photography and want to challenge my self through taking photos and editing them. Also really enjoy seeing other's works...
101
photos
14
followers
14
following
27% complete
View this month »
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
My First Year 2020
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-405
Elena Arquero
@valpetersen
Here is my still life for the challenge you suggested. It pushed me alright, I had to noodle it for a few days, as I couldn't figure out the subject of my still life. I hope the lighting set up was one you had in mind. I like the effect of the direct sun, as it gives the "Mediterranean" food a warm feel. Thank you for this idea!
May 1st, 2020
JackieR
ace
Love it!! Very delicious scene!
May 1st, 2020
Elena Arquero
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thanks, it made me hungry as I was setting it up :)
May 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close