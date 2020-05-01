Previous
Spanish Olives still life by theredcamera
101 / 365

Spanish Olives still life

This is my Get-Pushed assignment this week: a still life with a lighting effect. The sunlight was coming so beautifully through the port hole window in my galley. I think direct light emphasizes the subject very nicely.
1st May 2020 1st May 20

Elena Arquero

@theredcamera
I love expressing my creativity through photography and want to challenge my self through taking photos and editing them. Also really enjoy seeing other's works...
Photo Details

Elena Arquero
@valpetersen Here is my still life for the challenge you suggested. It pushed me alright, I had to noodle it for a few days, as I couldn't figure out the subject of my still life. I hope the lighting set up was one you had in mind. I like the effect of the direct sun, as it gives the "Mediterranean" food a warm feel. Thank you for this idea!
May 1st, 2020  
JackieR ace
Love it!! Very delicious scene!
May 1st, 2020  
Elena Arquero
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thanks, it made me hungry as I was setting it up :)
May 1st, 2020  
