Something Orange by theredcamera
111 / 365

Something Orange

Saw this cute bug as we were driving along and snapped it to satisfy an assignment. It looks as if it just came off the show room floor!
Weren't they considerate to park in front of a complimentary color to make the photo pop?
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Elena Arquero

@theredcamera
I love expressing my creativity through photography and want to challenge my self through taking photos and editing them. Also really enjoy seeing other's works...
30% complete

