Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
120 / 365
Low-key Abstract
This is my Get-Pushed exercise for this week from Mary
@mcsiegle
. This was a new technique for me and I appreciate being exposed to it and learning it.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elena Arquero
@theredcamera
I love expressing my creativity through photography and want to challenge my self through taking photos and editing them. Also really enjoy seeing other's works...
120
photos
18
followers
16
following
32% complete
View this month »
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
My First Year 2020
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
20th May 2020 9:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-408
Elena Arquero
@mcsiegle
Here is my photo for your challenge. I hope it was what you had in mind, it was a good exercise for me.
May 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close