Low-key Abstract by theredcamera
Low-key Abstract

This is my Get-Pushed exercise for this week from Mary @mcsiegle . This was a new technique for me and I appreciate being exposed to it and learning it.
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Elena Arquero

@theredcamera
I love expressing my creativity through photography and want to challenge my self through taking photos and editing them. Also really enjoy seeing other's works...
Elena Arquero
@mcsiegle Here is my photo for your challenge. I hope it was what you had in mind, it was a good exercise for me.
May 21st, 2020  
