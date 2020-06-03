Sign up
134 / 365
Opposites: Soft vs. Hard
Submission for Project 52. Found that perfectly round pebble while beach combing and I keep it in my purse for good luck, and as a "worry stone". The feather may be from the many eagles we have swooping around here.
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
Elena Arquero
@theredcamera
I love expressing my creativity through photography and want to challenge my self through taking photos and editing them. Also really enjoy seeing other's works...
Tags
52wc-2020-w23
