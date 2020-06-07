Previous
Sunset over the marina by theredcamera
141 / 365

Sunset over the marina

Clouds catch the last light of the setting sun behind the hills above the marina. Perfect reflection, love seeing double.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Elena Arquero

@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Photo featured on popular:
Photo Details

