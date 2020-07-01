Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
165 / 365
Duckabush River
Ansel Adams inspiration of this landscape.
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elena Arquero
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Photo featured on popular:
168
photos
31
followers
38
following
45% complete
View this month »
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
My First Year 2020
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
6th May 2020 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
love the name and wow how beautiful!
July 2nd, 2020
Elena Arquero
ace
@koalagardens
Thanks much! I have no idea how it got that name...maybe Native American inspired?
July 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close