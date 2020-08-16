Sign up
201 / 365
Composition #16 What is Leaving the Frame
Is your eye completing the circle of the lifesaver ?
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
Elena Arquero
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Photo featured on popular:
Photo Details
Album
My First Year 2020
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
16th August 2020 2:18pm
