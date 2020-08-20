Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
205 / 365
30 Days of Composition: Deliberate Discordance
The three boots may seem to be the composition tactic, but the 3 fly in the face of a "pair of boots". The dirt on these and the haphazard way they are laying here make me think they are very discordant.
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elena Arquero
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Photo featured on popular:
215
photos
42
followers
55
following
56% complete
View this month »
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
My First Year 2020
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
20th August 2020 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jenn
ace
Love it. Great picture and fun subject
August 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close