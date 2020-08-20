Previous
30 Days of Composition: Deliberate Discordance by theredcamera
30 Days of Composition: Deliberate Discordance

The three boots may seem to be the composition tactic, but the 3 fly in the face of a "pair of boots". The dirt on these and the haphazard way they are laying here make me think they are very discordant.
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

Elena Arquero

ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Photo featured on popular:
Photo Details

Jenn ace
Love it. Great picture and fun subject
August 21st, 2020  
