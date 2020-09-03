Previous
Unusual dahlia by theredcamera
218 / 365

Unusual dahlia

Looks like something from under the sea.
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Elena Arquero

@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Photo featured on popular:
Photo Details

