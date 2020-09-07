Previous
Dosewalips River by theredcamera
222 / 365

Dosewalips River

Moss covered tree stump, slow shutter speed on the water.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Elena Arquero

@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Photo featured on popular:
Frogger ace
The shutter speed is just right. Not too milky, not too choppy.
September 10th, 2020  
