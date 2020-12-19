Previous
A beautiful simple apple by theredcamera
314 / 365

A beautiful simple apple

Inspired by Stefan@0x53 with his simple apple against black. This apple was such a beautiful specimen, she needed to be photographed. And incidentally, tasted delicious to boot!
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
Ricksnap ace
Ace on black
December 20th, 2020  
sheri
Excellent capture of a lovely still life.
December 20th, 2020  
