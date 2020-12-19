Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
314 / 365
A beautiful simple apple
Inspired by Stefan@0x53 with his simple apple against black. This apple was such a beautiful specimen, she needed to be photographed. And incidentally, tasted delicious to boot!
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
342
photos
57
followers
77
following
86% complete
View this month »
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
Latest from all albums
309
310
27
311
312
28
313
314
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
My First Year 2020
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
16th December 2020 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ricksnap
ace
Ace on black
December 20th, 2020
sheri
Excellent capture of a lovely still life.
December 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close