Previous
Next
Clever planters by theredcamera
336 / 365

Clever planters

More scenes from around town
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture, composition
January 10th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Very pretty, especially lined up like that. Like the juxtaposition of the metal with the vibrant softening of the plants.
January 10th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Love the POV of these pretty planters.
January 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise