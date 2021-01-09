Sign up
336 / 365
Clever planters
More scenes from around town
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
366
photos
59
followers
78
following
92% complete
View this month »
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
6th January 2021 11:31am
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture, composition
January 10th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Very pretty, especially lined up like that. Like the juxtaposition of the metal with the vibrant softening of the plants.
January 10th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Love the POV of these pretty planters.
January 10th, 2021
