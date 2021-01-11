Sign up
338 / 365
Green pepper and seeds
Inspired by Carol's (@carole_sandford ) beautiful savoy cabbage to post my veggie macro take.
11th January 2021
11th Jan 21
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
6th January 2021 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
