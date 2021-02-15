Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 370
Please don't shoot me! FOR, Portrait
He acts as if I'm pointing a weapon at him when I try to capture him with my camera. My husband says he's afraid of losing his soul.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
1
0
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
419
photos
65
followers
81
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
15th February 2021 8:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
moni kozi
Look at that pointy nose!!!!
February 15th, 2021
