Please don't shoot me! FOR, Portrait by theredcamera
Please don't shoot me! FOR, Portrait

He acts as if I'm pointing a weapon at him when I try to capture him with my camera. My husband says he's afraid of losing his soul.
15th February 2021

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
moni kozi
Look at that pointy nose!!!!
February 15th, 2021  
