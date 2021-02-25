Previous
Next
Flash of Red Feb. B & W Lines and Perspective by theredcamera
Photo 380

Flash of Red Feb. B & W Lines and Perspective

A poor old fishing boat that has seen better days.....
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
104% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Oh wow. Fabulous POV for this shot. Love the lines and textures.
February 25th, 2021  
KV ace
Nice and gritty... lovely textures and lots of peeling paint... nice!
February 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise