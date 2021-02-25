Sign up
Photo 380
Flash of Red Feb. B & W Lines and Perspective
A poor old fishing boat that has seen better days.....
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
443
photos
67
followers
84
following
376
24
377
25
378
26
379
380
Tags
for2021
Lesley
ace
Oh wow. Fabulous POV for this shot. Love the lines and textures.
February 25th, 2021
KV
ace
Nice and gritty... lovely textures and lots of peeling paint... nice!
February 25th, 2021
