Photo 466
Juan De Fuca Sunrise
A disappointing sunrise, but gives the feel of the Strait with the freighter/fishing boat heading to Seattle
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
2
1
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Latest Trending Photo:
548
photos
82
followers
94
following
459
460
461
462
463
464
465
466
460
461
42
462
463
464
465
466
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
4th June 2021 4:38am
Lesley
ace
I think it’s lovely and calming
June 4th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely and serene.
June 4th, 2021
