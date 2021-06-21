Previous
Sunset at Port Hadlock by theredcamera
Photo 483

Sunset at Port Hadlock

Taken at our new marina, yesterday, Father's Day...an explosive sky to finish off a fabulous day.
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Latest Trending Photo:
Photo Details

