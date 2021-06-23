Sign up
Photo 485
Vintage Camera and details
Another collage to show off multiple images of the same subject. These were my grandfather's cameras among just a few that I have. I need to document all of them.
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Latest Trending Photo:
Carrie Shepeard
These cameras are incredible. Nice collage!
June 24th, 2021
Lisa Poland
ace
Fabulous cameras!
June 24th, 2021
