Vintage Camera and details by theredcamera
Another collage to show off multiple images of the same subject. These were my grandfather's cameras among just a few that I have. I need to document all of them.
23rd June 2021

Ellen Bogenschutz

I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Latest Trending Photo:
Carrie Shepeard
These cameras are incredible. Nice collage!
June 24th, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
Fabulous cameras!
June 24th, 2021  
