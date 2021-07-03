Previous
Pacific Northwest Scene by theredcamera
Pacific Northwest Scene

A typical scene 'round these parts; mist on the hills, darkening the boat filled waters with seals as curious about you and vigilant as you are towards them.
3rd July 2021

Ellen Bogenschutz

I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Latest Trending Photo:
