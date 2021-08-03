Sign up
Photo 510
Basset Hound friends
Went to an All Breed Dog Show locally last Saturday with my Camera Club, a feast for the eyes, for sure. Caught these cuties admiring each other.
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
1
0
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Latest Trending Photo:
601
photos
86
followers
96
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
31st July 2021 12:22am
Susan Wakely
ace
Ah, such lovable dogs. Great the way you have captured them checking each other out.
August 3rd, 2021
