Stairs in Texture by theredcamera
Photo 524

Stairs in Texture

My camera club went to an old military installation with bunkers left over from previous wars and did some abstract photography studying textures, tones and shapes. This caught my eye with the steps and the subtle colors in the old concrete.
17th August 2021

Ellen Bogenschutz

@theredcamera
