Photo 546
A Contemplative Bench over Ft. Warden
Another view of the same water way. So nice to have a bench to soak it all in.
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression. Latest Trending Photo:
649
photos
90
followers
99
following
541
542
543
544
545
546
547
548
Views
5
Main Album
NIKON Z 6
9th September 2021 9:42pm
