Previous
Next
More mushrooms Collin's Campground by theredcamera
Photo 590

More mushrooms Collin's Campground

Enjoyed checking out my macro lens. Will have to try focus stacking, this would have been a good image for that.
14th November 2021 14th Nov 21

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
162% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
A new lens is always fun... nice shallow DOF here and nice focus on the closest one.
November 21st, 2021  
Helen Jane ace
I rather like the changing focus but it would be good to learn the focus stacking technique
November 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise