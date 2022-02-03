Sign up
Photo 634
Railway Bridge Ped walk, Flash of Red
Lines: Vertical, crossing, angular, converging, parallel, curved (tree branches?) Did I miss any? Will you give me symmetry, too?
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
4
1
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back.
744
photos
92
followers
101
following
173% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
18th January 2021 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2022
summerfield
ace
don't forget horizontal. it's a nice pedestrian walkway. aces!
February 4th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Nicely captured
February 4th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Stellar! Marvellous texture in the wood to boot.
February 4th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great lines and patterns on this bridge.
February 4th, 2022
