Previous
Next
Black Soup Mug by theredcamera
Photo 638

Black Soup Mug

I tried to emphasize the high lights to just hint at the (boring) shape of this soup mug. I like the results. I don't think I actually converted it to B&W :)
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
174% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise