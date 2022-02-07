Sign up
Photo 638
Black Soup Mug
I tried to emphasize the high lights to just hint at the (boring) shape of this soup mug. I like the results. I don't think I actually converted it to B&W :)
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
6th February 2022 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2022
