Black and White shape by theredcamera
Photo 640

Black and White shape

A shape that may not be familiar to many any more. My dad's fountain pen with the baffle in the cartridge to suck up the ink into reservoir. Now I know why so many men were afraid of the "blue stain" on their dress shirt pockets.
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

