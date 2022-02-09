Sign up
Photo 640
Black and White shape
A shape that may not be familiar to many any more. My dad's fountain pen with the baffle in the cartridge to suck up the ink into reservoir. Now I know why so many men were afraid of the "blue stain" on their dress shirt pockets.
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
10th February 2022 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2022
