Photo 645
Flash of Red
An interesting sculpture in front a house in Seattle. Perfect for today's flash of red.
Hope all had a nice Valentine's Day!
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
Ellen Bogenschutz
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back.
756
photos
94
followers
101
following
176% complete
638
639
640
641
642
643
644
645
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
5th February 2022 3:53pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
for2022
Kathy A
ace
This is perfect for flash of red!
February 15th, 2022
