Photo 655
B&W Lines for Flash of Red
This is the entry way to an Avant-garde apartment in Seattle. I so liked the sunburst effect.
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back.
Tags
for2022
