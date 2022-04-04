Previous
Bell flower by theredcamera
Photo 673

Bell flower

A little nice orange color for this month
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Holy smokes!!!! Those colours are stunning. And the details too
April 4th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
This is not a flower that I am familiar with. What a lovely rich orange.
April 4th, 2022  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
@wakelys It's tropical, it was in the "hot house" at the Rhodie Garden we went to. Note to self: read the plaques and note the species of flowers you're photographing for future reference!
Thanks for the visit.
April 4th, 2022  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
@monikozi Thanks so much! Love your enthusiasm!
April 4th, 2022  
