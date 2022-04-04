Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 673
Bell flower
A little nice orange color for this month
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
4
0
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
794
photos
97
followers
101
following
moni kozi
ace
Holy smokes!!!! Those colours are stunning. And the details too
April 4th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
This is not a flower that I am familiar with. What a lovely rich orange.
April 4th, 2022
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@wakelys
It's tropical, it was in the "hot house" at the Rhodie Garden we went to. Note to self: read the plaques and note the species of flowers you're photographing for future reference!
Thanks for the visit.
April 4th, 2022
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@monikozi
Thanks so much! Love your enthusiasm!
April 4th, 2022
Thanks for the visit.