Wabi Sabi Peoni by theredcamera
Photo 709

Wabi Sabi Peoni

Even at the end of life, these blooms are still lovely.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Ellen Bogenschutz

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely soft pink.
July 9th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful sho,t nice DOF, like the softness.
July 9th, 2022  
