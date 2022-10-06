Sign up
Photo 734
Look further
The Badlands Nat'l Park in South Dakota. A stop on our way back home from our Epic Trip to Chicago. A great place to experience.
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
2
1
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
857
photos
90
followers
91
following
201% complete
727
728
729
730
731
732
733
734
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
10th June 2022 8:43am
Privacy
Public
Tags
sand
,
clouds
,
hill
Danette Thompson
ace
I heard it is amazing there.
October 7th, 2022
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
October 7th, 2022
