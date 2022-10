Clinging to the Rock

Took myself out to Crescent Lake for a photo shoot. It rained, well that's the Pacific Northwest! BUT, made for nice moody images.

I have a deal with my hubby: every Tuesday is my photo day, I get the car to go where I'd like, or I can sit at my desk and edit or learn Photoshop without interruptions! This little bush is clinging so bravely to the side of this rock. Caught my eye!