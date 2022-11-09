Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 758
Silver Large Leaf Maple
An ode to Edward Weston and little Wabi Sabi.....
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
2
1
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
882
photos
90
followers
91
following
207% complete
View this month »
751
752
753
754
755
756
757
758
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
21st October 2022 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
exquisite!
November 10th, 2022
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous black and white.
November 10th, 2022
