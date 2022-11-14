Sign up
Photo 763
Birch Bark Detail
I love birch bark with all its detail and texture
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
1
0
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
887
photos
92
followers
91
following
209% complete
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
18th September 2022 8:31am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KWind
ace
Nice close up. Great textures.
November 15th, 2022
