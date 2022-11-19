Previous
Light on Leaves by theredcamera
Photo 768

Light on Leaves

In keeping with my Nature/ Landscape theme that is formulating this month: This was taken this past summer; I love this look of focused sunlight on leaves and branches near the forest floor.
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

Ellen Bogenschutz

