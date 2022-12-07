Previous
Next
Birch Bark by theredcamera
Photo 786

Birch Bark

Found on my walk, had to bring it home to photograph!
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
215% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Well spotted. Great shot. (Sydney is built on sandstone!!)
December 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise