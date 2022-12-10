Sign up
Photo 789
Origami decor
Decorating the windows of a Japanese style house on an estate converted to a Public Garden Reserve. I love the simplicity of the furnishings!
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
0
0
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Finishing up my second year of 365 and getting so much out of it! Thanks to all that give me such supportive feed back. I bought...
914
photos
92
followers
89
following
216% complete
View this month »
783
784
785
786
787
788
789
790
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
10th December 2022 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
